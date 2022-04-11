PET OF THE WEEK: Hyde

ID#: 22-0256
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Labrador mix
COLOR: Blue
WEIGHT: 60 pounds
You’ve heard of yellow Labs, black Labs and chocolate Labs, but blue Labs? Hyde is obviously a mixed breed (possibly with Weimaraner), but his blue and silvery coat with those piercing hazel eyes make Hyde the most handsome dog in our care! As most do, Hyde came into our care from Brawley Animal Control as a stray about three weeks ago. Our staff says that he is very sweet and is very affectionate. When Hyde is out in the play yard with people, he craves loves and attention from them. Hyde is a typical lab — he is energetic, and he loves to run and play. We strongly believe that he would do well in a family that is active and/or has kids so that he can play all day and burn of that energy. If you’re looking for a fun-loving pooch that is bound to be featured on the cover of GQ, Hyde is your boy!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Hyde, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Hyde’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
