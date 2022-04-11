PET OF THE WEEK: Hyde

Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 84F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with clear skies. Low 57F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.