PET OF THE WEEK: Jane

NAME: Jane
ID#: 22-0164
AGE: 1 1/2 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Great Dane/Malinois mix
COLOR: Brown/black
WEIGHT: 65 pounds
Jane came into our care about two weeks ago from El Centro Animal Control as a stray. Right away, we learned that Jane is an amazing dog! She knows how to sit, she loves all people that she meets, she gets along well with all dogs, and she even gets along with cats! Jane does have quite a bit of energy, so we believe she would do very well in a home that has other dogs that match her energy level, or with a family that is active and can run and play with her. Jane is another one of the many perfect pooches that come into our care after no one goes looking for them. … We don’t know why no one claimed her, but we are very excited to have the opportunity to care for her and help her find her furever home!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Jane, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Jane’s adoption fee is $100 for National Adoption Week (ends March 5).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
