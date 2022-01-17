PET OF THE WEEK: Jimmy

NAME: Jimmy
ID#: 22-0021
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Male
BREED: Shepherd/terrier mix
COLOR: Black
WEIGHT: 10 pounds
Jimmy came into our care about a week ago as an owner surrender. His family was no longer able to care for him because they found out that they were highly allergic to dogs. A few hours after we took him in, we placed him into a foster home. His foster family tells us that he literally loves everyone — people, cats, and dogs. He knows no strangers! Jimmy has foster siblings in this foster home and he loves to play with them, especially tug of war. In the short time that they have had him they have been able to crate train and potty train him, so we know that he is one very smart puppy. It's sad to know that his family couldn’t keep him due to allergies, but we are happy that they trusted us to help this cute and smart little cookie find his furever home!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Jimmy, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Jimmy’s adoption fee is $170.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday – Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
