PET OF THE WEEK: Missy

NAME: Missy
ID#: R22-0007
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Californian
COLOR: White and brown
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
Missy came into our care at the end of last month. She was turned in by someone who rescued her from another person who was giving her away online. The person giving her away stated that if she was not gone by a certain time, they were going to eat her. Thankfully that did not happen! Right away our staff began to look her over to make sure she was healthy, and she was. She was placed on a week-long stray hold (just for good measure) and, as was expected, she was not claimed. During her evaluation on intake, Missy allowed our staff to pick her up and handle her without a fuss. Missy was very calm, and it was clear that she was used to being handled and held. So far, we have come to learn that she is a very easygoing bunny. She likes to hang out in our office and munch on hay all day long. She doesn’t seem to mind cats and dogs at all, so she would most likely do well in a home with siblings of another species. We aren’t sure why this bunny beauty wasn’t wanted, but we do know that she is ready to hop into your heart and find her furever home.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Missy, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Missy’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
