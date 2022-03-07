PET OF THE WEEK: Mostaza

NAME: Mostaza
ID#: C21-0404
AGE: 8 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Tortoiseshell
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Mostaza came into our care on Christmas Eve of 2021. She had been found as a tiny bottle baby kitten and was raised by the person who had found her. Once she was fully weaned, she was surrendered to us in hopes that we would be able to find her a home. Unfortunately, that has yet to happen. Our Cat Care Technicians say that Mostaza is very friendly and greets everyone she meets with lots of purrs. She is also calm, very well behaved, and is extremely affectionate! She does well with other cats, doesn’t mind dogs, and she loves all humans that she meets. As with most of our super cute and loving kitty-cats, we don’t know why people aren’t knocking down our doors to come in and scoop her up. ... Maybe that purrfect person just hasn’t seen her yet. We are hoping that making her pet of the week will help her find her furever home!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Mostaza, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Mostaza‘s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday–Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.