PET OF THE WEEK: Olivia

NAME: Olivia
ID#: C21-0167
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Grey/white tabby
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Olivia came into our care as a stray from Brawley Animal Control in May. Olivia is very much your typical loving and playful cat. Our Kitty Care Technicians say that she is very sweet and loves everyone she meets! She can be very playful and acts very kitten-like at times. Olivia does well with other cats and has been around small dogs and does just fine with them as well. We believe Olivia would do well in a home where she has fur-siblings, but we also feel that she would do just as well as an only fur-child. As with all the cats that have been in our care for an extended amount of time, we are hopeful that Olivia will find her furever home this holiday season.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Olivia, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Olivia’s adoption fee is $30 for our Homes for the Pawlidays adoption special (ends Dec. 31).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.