PET OF THE WEEK: Piper

NAME: Piper
ID#: C21-0386
AGE: 8 months
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Dilute tortoiseshell
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Piper came into our care back in November of last year from Imperial County Animal Control with three of her siblings. Two of her siblings went to an out of town rescue group some time ago, and her other sibling (named Sahara) is still in the shelter with her. Our Kitty Care Techs say that Piper is a very playful and loving kitty! Anytime someone comes near her kennel she gets up and rubs herself against the door wanting you to open it so she can get some love and pets. Piper also loves to be held so she can snuggle! Her favorite thing to do is place her head on your shoulder and give tons of affectionate rubs and sandpaper kisses. If anyone out there is looking to add a love-bug-kitty to their furry family, then look no further — Piper is the purrfect cat for you!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Piper, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Piper's adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday–Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
