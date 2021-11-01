PET OF THE WEEK: Potato

NAME: Potato
ID#: 21-0831
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Doxie/Chihuahua mix
COLOR: Black/brown
WEIGHT: 20 pounds
Potato came into our care about two weeks ago from animal control. Potato was seized from a hoarding case along with several other dogs. Some of them were able to be adopted out, but some were not so lucky. Out of the four that we were able to take in, he is the only one left who has not yet found a home. The day we took Potato in he immediately went into a foster home. His foster mom says he does well with other animals (both cats and dogs, but doesn’t pay much attention to cats), and he adores children! Potato is also potty trained, and he is a total couch potato (hence the name). He loves to sit on the couch with someone and cuddle for hours at a time. His foster mom also tells us that he is a very kind and loving dog — he is perfect! It’s amazing to know that after all that he has gone through he has turned out to be an awesome little dog who has a constant wagging tail, happy dances when he sees people he knows, and is so full of love. We are hoping that Potato will soon find his furever home during Adopt a Senior Pet Month.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Potato, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Potato’s adoption fee is $50 for our Adopt a Senior Pet adoption special.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday–Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.