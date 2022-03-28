PET OF THE WEEK: Rupert

NAME: Rupert
ID#: 22-0165
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Labrador/Shar Pei mix
COLOR: Yellow
WEIGHT: 65 pounds
Rupert came into our care from El Centro Animal Control as a stray in mid-February. Being that Rupert is such a good boy, we don’t know how or why he went missing and no one ever went looking for him. When or staff received him from animal control and needed to get a picture of him, they told him to sit, and he immediately sat down. This led us to believe that Rupert knows some basic commands. We have come to learn that Rupert is very good with people, and he does very well with other dogs as well. He has been kenneled with a few different dogs and has gotten along splendidly all of them. The heat will soon be here so we are hoping to get our sweet senior Rupert into a loving home so he can beat the heat!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Rupert, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Rupert’s adoption fee is $100.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
