PET OF THE WEEK: Sammy

PET OF THE WEEK 9-13-21
NAME: Sammy
AGE: 6 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic shorthair
COLOR: Grey and white
WEIGHT: 9 pounds
Sammy came into our care several years ago as a tiny feral kitten from Animal Control. Over time Sammy tamed down, but it took even longer for him to become a friendly as he is now. Sammy is very much your typical cat with a very cat-like personality. He’ll accept pets all day long, but hugs and affection can only be given on his terms. He doesn’t do much and can often be found just napping in one of our community cat rooms. Sammy does very well with other cats and would do very well in a home that has other cats to keep him company. Although he does enjoy human attention, he definitely prefers attention and interaction from other cats. If anyone out there is looking to adopt a very low-maintenance cat, then Sammy is the cat for you. If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Sammy, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Sammy’s adoption fee is $30 for our Clear The Shelters adoption special (Aug. 23 to Sept. 19).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
