PET OF THE WEEK: Sasha

NAME: Sasha
ID#: C22-0035
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Dilute tortoiseshell
WEIGHT: 19 pounds
Sasha came into our care toward the end of last month as an owner surrender. Sadly, her owner was unable to care for her any longer and trusted us to take her in. As expected, Sasha was a bit nervous when she first arrived, but she allowed us to handle her and do what we needed to do to properly intake her. She is still getting used to her new surroundings, but with each passing day she is more and more affectionate with her caretakers. She loves to be petted and seems to listen when you talk to her — almost as if she is trying to understand you. We hope that someone will notice this big and beautiful beauty, see just how purrfect she is, and rush in to give her a loving furever home!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Sasha, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Sasha‘s adoption fee is $60.
