PET OF THE WEEK: Scar

NAME: Scar
ID#: 22-0045
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Doberman pinscher
COLOR: Red
WEIGHT: 55 pounds
Scar came into our care in mid-January from Imperial County Animal Control as a stray. He was found in the outskirts of Calexico and was never claimed. Scar got his name from his foster families two young daughters. When they met his, they told their mom that he reminded them of Scar from the Lion King movie. When Scar was picked up by Animal Control, he had several scars on his face and body, and some wounds that were still healing. We aren’t sure what happened, but he has healed up 100 percent and is doing great! His foster family tells us that he has turned out to be an amazing dog! Scar does well with children, other dogs of all sizes, and he is starting to get used to being friends with kitties! He doesn’t know all his basic commands yet, but so far he has gotten “sit” and “kennel” down. Scar is a pretty active dog, so he would do well in a family that is active as well and has other dogs that he can run and play with. Paws crossed that this sweet and handsome boy wanders his way into someone’s heart this Valentine’s Day!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Scar, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Scar’s adoption fee is $60 for our Puppy Love (& Kitty) Adoption Special (ending Feb. 19).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
