PET OF THE WEEK: Tamara

NAME: Tamara
ID#: 21-0844
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female
BREED: German Shepherd mix
COLOR: Black/brown
WEIGHT: 70 pounds
Tamara came into our care at the end of October of 2021 from Brawley Animal Control. Tamara came in with a brother, who recently went into our PET Project with Imperial County Behavioral Health Services to work with Behavioral Health consumers. Their family knew that both of them were with us, but sadly they were never claimed. Since Tamara’s arrival, we have come to learn that she is a very intelligent girl. She knows some of her basic commands … but only when she knows she going to get a treat. She loves her fur to be brushed, she loves going on long walks, and she likes playing the water! Tamara does amazingly well with male dogs that are around her size, and she likes children! Sadly, she is too rough with small dogs, and she does not like cats. The staff member that interacts with Tamara the most asked us to make sure to mention that this beautiful girl is even more beautiful in person! If there is an active family out there looking for a sister for their large breed male dog, Tamara would make the perfect sister and best friend!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Tamara, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Tamara’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
