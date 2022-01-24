PET OF THE WEEK: Tiger

NAME: Tiger
ID#: C22-0011
AGE: 3 ½ months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Orange and white tabby
WEIGHT: 4 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Tiger came into our care a few weeks ago from one of our volunteers. She found Tiger as a tiny kitten with several of his siblings. Sadly, his siblings were very sick, and some are still being treated for their illness months after they were found. Tiger was the healthiest of the bunch and our volunteer fostered and held on to him for us until he was ready for adoption! Tiger’s foster mom tells us that he is an extremely loving kitten! He does very well with other cats and kittens, he has an extremely healthy appetite, and he is very calm and relaxed for being such a young kitten. Being that Tiger has an amazing disposition, we believe that he would be the purrfect match for any feline family out there looking to expand their furry family.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Tiger, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Tiger’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & Heartworm tested
- Spay/Neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
