PET OF THE WEEK: Trixie

NAME: Trixie
ID#: C22-0158
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Tortie tabby
WEIGHT: 5 pounds
Trixie came into our care mid-last month as feral cat that someone had trapped. Shortly after coming in, we took her into the vet so we could spay and release her through our TNR program. Shortly after coming back from the vet, realized that Trixie was not feral at all … she was just scared. Literally overnight, Trixie allowed our staff to pet and handle her. She is still a bit timid with new people, but she very quickly opens up, especially when you scratch behind her ears. She loves that! Although we are still getting to know Trixie, we do know that she is a very sweet and mild-mannered cat. Anyone who is looking to adopt a shelter kitty in need will benefit from having this sweetheart as part of their furry family.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Trixie, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Trixie‘s adoption fee is $30 for the entire month of June.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.