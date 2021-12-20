PET OF THE WEEK: Tyson

NAME: Tyson
ID#: 21-0937
AGE: 4 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Boxer mix
COLOR: Brown
WEIGHT: 70 pounds
Tyson came into our care at the very end of last month from Brawley Animal Control under very sad circumstances. Tyson was in a very serious car accident with his owner and was thrown from the vehicle. Sadly, Tyson’s owner did not make it. Fortunately, Tyson only endured some minor cuts and scrapes that have healed up nicely since coming into our care. As you can imagine, Tyson was very confused at first, but he has turned out to be such a sweet and loving dog. He does well with his kennel mate, and he does very well with all people. We have come to learn that Tyson knows basic commands (such as sit, stay, and come), and we believe that he is potty trained as well. It is amazing to see that after enduring such a traumatic experience, Tyson is still able wag his nubby little tail. Our sweet and gentle Tyson is ready to carry on and find his furever home this holiday season.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Tyson, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Tyson’s adoption fee is $60 for our Homes for the Pawlidays adoption special (ends Dec. 31).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.