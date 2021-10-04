PET OF THE WEEK: Wendy

NAME: Wendy
ID#: C21-0247
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Grey Tabby
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Wendy was brought into our care as a stray from Brawley Animal Control in June of this year. Our Kitty Care Technicians say that Wendy is a very easy kitty to care for. She is very sweet and affectionate, and she loves to play. As most cats do, Wendy loves to nap when she isn’t snuggling or playing. We aren’t sure how Wendy wandered from home, or why she went without anyone looking for her. We do know that this pretty and sweet kitty is ready to find her new furever home and would make the purrfect companion for anyone who is able to open their heart and home to her.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Wendy, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Wendy’s adoption fee is $30 for our Pawtoberfest adoption special.
