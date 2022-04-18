PET OF WEEK: Archie

NAME: Archie
ID#: C22-0010
AGE: 7 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Yellow tabby
WEIGHT: 6 pounds
FeLV/FIV/heartworm: Negative
Archie came into our care around September of last year as a tiny bottle baby. One of our staff members found him and two of his siblings abandoned in a box when they were but a few days old. Without a second thought, she scooped them up and took them home. She bottle-fed Archie and his sibling and has continued fostering them until present day. Archie’s foster mom tells us that he is one of the sweetest kittens around! He is quite adventurous and is very playful. He loves his cat toys and will play with all cat toys that you offer him! He is very affectionate with people, and he loves to bump people with his nose. His two favorite activities that he is often found doing are exploring and napping. Archie gets along with other cats, and he doesn’t mind dogs at all. This sweet little boy has so much love to offer and he is waiting to find his purrfect furever home.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Archie, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Archie‘s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.–6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
