Police seeking info on missing man

EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Department seeking information regarding the whereabouts of a 67-year-old Riverside County man who went missing Tuesday morning after getting separated from his family.
ECPD Detective Alfredo Hernandez said Rosendo Haro Villagrana and his family were passing through town when their car broke down in the area of Fourth Street and Smoketree Drive. Haro Villagrana reportedly walked across the street to use the restroom at 7-Eleven but never returned.
Hernandez said foul play is not suspected in Haro Villagrana’s disappearance at this point. The detective said Haro Villagrana apparently had suffered a serious head injury many years ago that causes him severe memory problems, including an inability to remember names, addresses and phone numbers. Police currently suspect he became disoriented and wandered off.
Haro Villagrana is described as a Hispanic male adult with dark skin, black hair, brown eyes, bushy eyebrows and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, gray T-shirt, camouflage shorts, short white Nike socks with gray shoes and white soles. He does not carry a cell phone.
ECPD is asking the public to call 911 if someone matching this description is seen. Anyone with questions can call (760) 352-2111 or Detective Hernandez, #329, at (760) 332-9312.
“His family are very worried about him,” Hernandez said.
