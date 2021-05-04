Post office celebrates Star Wars Day
In honor of Star Wars Day (May 4), the U.S. Postal Service issued a sheet of commemorative stamps depicting several of the film franchise’s most popular droids. El Centro Postmaster Sergio Acevedo, a serious Star Wars fan himself, got his Jedi on for the occasion. He said the El Centro Post Office had received 150 sheets of the commemorative stamps and had sold about 30 of them by 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. INSET PHOTO: A closer view of the new stamps.  PHOTOS TOM BODUS

