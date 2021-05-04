Post office celebrates Star Wars Day
Tom Bodus
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Right Now
96°
Sunny
- Humidity: 8%
- Cloud Coverage:30%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:51:51 AM
- Sunset: 07:26:22 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Abundant sunshine. High 99F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Anuncian envío de nueva ronda de cheques de apoyo
- Brawley and Central seniors celebrate prom night
- Car chase results in one arrest
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Indio murder suspect arrested in local motel
- Calexico man dies in head-on collision
- Supreme Sleaze: Amy Coney Barrett’s corrupt conflict of interest
- Accused migrant smuggler pleads not guilty
- Officials: Barbara Worth migrants have had minimal impact on local resources
- BUSINESS PROFILE: LaBrucherie helped set bar for food safety in crop production
- Hallan a adolescente drogado en IV Mall
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.