Preece takes 1st in IVL golf

IMPERIAL – Playing in tough, windy conditions at the Rams Hill Golf Club in Borrego Springs, Imperial High School’s Demi Preece emerged on top in the Imperial Valley League girls individual golf championship March 30.
IHS Coach Dominic Paramo reported that the tournament involved the top 12 high school golfers of the Imperial Valley.
The battle for first was between Preece and Rachel Chambers of Holtville High School. Preece shot three over par for a 39, while Chamber finished second with 42.
Kayla Howard of Southwest High School finished third with a 47.
Preece follows in the footsteps of her sister, Raegan, who won the IVL title two years ago. Also like her sister, Preece plans to play golf at College of the Desert in hopes of transferring to a four-year university.
The golf season is not over yet: CIF championships will take place in June due to COVID-19.
