Learning to Code is happening in all grades at De Anza STEAM Magnet School in the El Centro Elementary School District.
Dec. 6-10 was National Computer Science Education week. Although the week is especially designated to promote coding (computer programming), De Anza Magnet has committed to giving all of its students an opportunity to learn coding throughout the year.
This year De Anza has expanded its efforts to provide every student in grades K-8 with ongoing exploration time each week during its dedicated innovation time for K-2 students and schoolwide during STEAM Friday period. During these times, students are trying out various STEAM activities. STEAM stands for Science Technology Engineering Art and Math. This month, especially, students are working with scratch-block coding to code robots, create stories and even code their own games in seventh and eighth grades. Utilizing the embedding of computer science within STEAM activities is a great way of engaging students and providing access and opportunity to students of all levels.
Computer science (coding) allows students to learn and practice important skills like collaborating, problem solving, critical thinking, computational thinking and creativity.
“It’s a time for students to exercise their brains in a fun exploratory way. This helps them when they tackle more traditional problems and assignments in class.Those skills transfer and many times students are able to visualize and see things from a different perspective so they can solve complex problems” De Anza Technology Resource teacher Ascencion Reyes said.
Fifth-grade teacher Crystal Sanchez added: “The students are understanding the coding and sequencing so well, they are showing me things we haven’t even covered yet. They are loving it!”
Students in K-6 are learning conceptual scratch-block coding through hands-on activities using robotics and in screen-coding activities. While middle-school students learn and explore computer science using the C++ language to code Arduino Robots and create devices to control lights, sound and servo motors for creative projects.
Ultimately, De Anza Magnet is striving to prepare all of its students for a future where they are prepared for anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.