A Visalia-based water-pump-testing firm will be in the Imperial Valley on Oct. 29 to perform pump efficiency tests for local farmers.
The test is required for farmers interested in applying for the State Water and Efficiency Enhancement Program (SWEEP), Kristian M. Salgado, University California Cooperative Extension- Imperial County, explained in an .
“The results of this pump efficiency test are used to calculate your GHG (greenhouse gas) reduction for the project proposed,” she explained in an email.
Although the test assesses several aspects of a pump’s performance, Salgado said there are four key areas considered in the application. These are overall pump efficiency, pump depth, discharge pressure and friction loss.
“SWEEP applications/project need to be doing two things — reducing GHG and on-farm water savings,” Salgado said. “This can be done by converting fuel source for pumps and/or improving irrigation technology,” Salgado said.
The cost of the test varies, she said. Although UCCE doesn’t endorse specific testing companies, Salgado said South Valley Pump is the only one she is aware of that has indicated a willingness to serve Imperial Valley farming companies applying for a SWEEP grant.
She said five Imperial County farms applied for SWEEP grants in 2020, but none were awarded. She said she expects about the same number to apply this year.
“This grant is very competitive and popular,” she said.
For more information on South Valley Pump Testing or to sign up for a test on Oct. 29, call (559) 802-7907 or email christyfit@southvalleypump.com.
For more details about SWEEP, go to https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/sweep/.
