Q-ANON Shaman

Right Now
- Humidity: 44%
- Cloud Coverage:70%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:17:08 AM
- Sunset: 04:38:04 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Pending departure of county CEO ‘huge loss’
- Tenants of red-tagged El Centro hotel upset, confused
- Alleged members of Imperial Valley-based money laundering operation indicted
- El Centro orders dozens to vacate squalid hotel
- Newsom extends COVID emergency rules
- Desmantelan federales red de lavado de dinero en Valle Imperial
- VALLEY BRIEFS: City appoints new human resources director
- Marine's memory preserved with bridge dedication
- Supervisor Castillo reveals he has COVID
- Non-profit unveils shower unit for homeless
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.