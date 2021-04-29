Rachel Magos named Imperial County Farm Bureau executive director

EL CENTRO -- Rachel Magos is the new executive director of Imperial County Farm Bureau, the organization announced Wednesday.
ICFB’s executive assistant since April 2014, the Imperial Valley native replaces Brea Mohamed, who announced her resignation in March. The appointment will begin immediately.
In her prior role, Magos managed the coalition for the Imperial Valley’s irrigation lands program (TMDL Program), planned all ICFB events and assisted with all aspects of Farm Bureau’s day-to-day operations.
“I have worked alongside two executive directors and the ICFB board of directors in my seven years here at Farm Bureau and am grateful for the excellent leadership they have provided, which has given me the confidence to step into this role and accept this opportunity,” she said.
“Magos has proven her dedication and commitment to Farm Bureau and the Imperial County agriculture community throughout her past seven years with Imperial County Farm Bureau,” said ICFB board President Jeff Plourd. “I believe that her skillset and understanding of our organization and local agriculture industry will be great assets to her in this new role.”
As the executive director, Magos will be responsible for the implementation of Farm Bureau policies and activities at the county, state, and federal level. She will provide the professional leadership that enables the association to achieve its missions.
“I’m excited and look forward to continuing my work with Imperial County Farm Bureau in this new role, representing and advocating for Imperial County agriculture. It’s an honor to be such a big part of the number one industry in Imperial County,” she said.
Magos’ predecessor, Mohamed said she’s taking a step back to focus on my family for a little while.
“It was an extremely hard decision to make,” Mohamed said. “I have truly enjoyed my role here at Farm Bureau and am extremely grateful for all I’ve learned and all of the relationships I’ve built.”
She expressed confidence the organization remains in good hands with Magos’ promotion. “She is now in the position to put her years of experience to use by representing and advocating for an industry she has been involved with for the past decade,” Mohamed said. “I have no doubts Ms. Magos will be an exceptional representative of our county’s farmers, ranchers and the ag community as a whole. Ms. Magos is the perfect leader to continue moving Imperial County Farm Bureau forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.