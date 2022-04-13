READER PHOTO

Featured
Right Now
56°
Clear
- Humidity: 39%
- Cloud Coverage: 3%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:15:05 AM
- Sunset: 07:10:56 PM
Today
Sunny skies. High 79F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A few clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Twin tragedies claim beloved mother and daughter
- Frantic search ends tragically
- Hallan cuerpo de mujer en el fondo de puente de Pine Valley
- Loera honored at IVC Foundation event
- Presentan cargos a mujer por violación de hijastro
- Board of Supervisors to remain male-dominated next 2 years
- Fire sends black smoke over El Centro
- Easter, ice cream and 'Encanto' at Bucklin Park
- Denuncian a Director González por acoso
- IID considering new social media policy
