READER PHOTO

Today

Mainly sunny. High 103F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy during the afternoon. High 101F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.