READER PHOTO

Featured
Right Now
68°
Clear
- Humidity: 39%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 16 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:06:42 AM
- Sunset: 07:15:54 PM
Today
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 87F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear. Low 59F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 89F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Most Popular
Articles
- Inicia a escondidas construcción de nueva comandancia de la CHP
- Man killed in dunes crash
- County grapples with housing issues
- Rauna Fox selected as next BESD superintendent
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Probe of fatal stabbing stalled
- ICOE announces Classified Employees of the Year awardees
- Reportan desaparición de residente de El Centro en Mexicali
- Good Friday
- Arrestan en Mexicali a traficante prófuga de El Centro
- Mural aimed at breathing new life into downtown Brawley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.