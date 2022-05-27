READER PHOTO

Featured
Right Now
82°
Clear
- Humidity: 23%
- Cloud Coverage: 9%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:36:28 AM
- Sunset: 07:42:22 PM
Today
Sunny skies. High 104F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 97F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Most Popular
Articles
- El Centro hospital locked down due to threat
- Man arrested for felony vandalism in window-breaking incident
- Anuncia California nuevas leyes contra armas de fuego
- San Ysidro educator picked as next CUHSD superintendent
- Two held in Brawley robbery
- Investiga Alguacil denuncia de abuso infantil en Heber
- Hearing set for Brawley shooting suspect
- Tyson rare Imperial County resident seeking House seat
- Brawley celebrates opening of new farmworker housing
- Shooting suspects nabbed; victim stable
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.