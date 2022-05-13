20220512_114040(1).jpg
This biplane was one of several World War II vintage aircraft seen Thursday at Imperial County Airport. My father, James Smith, flew this model of aircraft during the war. He was a flight instructor. PHOTO K SMITH
20220512_114114(1).jpg
Markings on a World War II era aircraft seen Thursday at Imperial County Airport. PHOTO K SMITH
20220512_113932.jpg
Inside the cockpit of a World War II aircraft seen Thursday at Imperial County Airport. PHOTO K SMITH

