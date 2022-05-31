Flag take down

Security guards take down the flag in front of the Imperial County Courthouse at 939 W. Main St. in El Centro on a recent evening. PHOTO GARY REDFERN
Veteran march

Federico Jimenez (second from right), a U.S. Army veteran from El Centro, on his march toward the city Monday in memory of the many veterans who commit suicide. He expected to finish his walk in the evening at Bucklin Park. PHOTO ELIZABETH VILLA

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.