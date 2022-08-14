It’s time again for the Imperial Valley’s most knowledgeable judges — its citizens — to size up local businesses and make their picks for which ones are the best of the best.
Balloting starts today for the Imperial Valley Press Readers’ Choice awards. Once again, readers have the opportunity to name their favorite stores, restaurants and other local service providers in Imperial Valley. In turn, those local businesses enjoy bragging rights for the year, including the opportunity to mention the award regularly in their marketing and advertising.
The ballot can be found at www.ivpressonline.com/readerschoice and the physical ballot can be found in today's edition. Readers must register to vote and are limited to one ballot per day.
There are 133 categories on this year’s ballot. The familiar standbys are still there, most of them in the extensive list of food categories. Each voting category will be populated with a list of eligible businesses based on past winners and nominees. However, IVP recognizes those lists are not necessarily comprehensive, so it is possible for readers to write in candidates in every category. Eligible write-in candidates will be added to the ballot after review and verification and can be sent to advertising@ivpressonline.com.
Although the intention behind Readers’ Choice is to draw attention to locally owned businesses, readers will notice some national chains do appear on the ballot. By and large, these are businesses that have been written in regularly in the past. In many cases, these same businesses proved popular enough to win their categories. Past winners, locally owned or not, remain on Readers’ Choice ballots as long as they are still in business.
Voters must be at least 13 years old. Eligible voters are encouraged to vote daily for their favorites, and they are encouraged to vote for every category at least once during the balloting period that closes August 26 at 5 p.m. Qualifying ballots must include votes in at least 20 categories
Although it’s common for businesses to campaign for Readers’ Choice via their advertising and marketing, it is not a requirement to win. It’s also common for businesses to encourage their employees, families and friends to vote. That is well within the rules and perfectly OK by us.
However, Imperial Valley Press does screen votes for fake e-mails and excessive votes from a single location. In cases where a voter’s identity appears questionable or fraudulent, the vote may be disallowed. The idea here, after all, is to have fun and to celebrate the best the Valley has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.