Readers' Choice: Readers to begin casting votes for Valley favorites

The time has come again where Imperial Valley Press readers are handed the media megaphone to size up local businesses and select their favorites in best entertainment, drinks, foods, beauty, fitness, and services in the Imperial Valley. Readers’ Choice is the Press’ way of saluting the dedication of local businesses that help make the community thrive.
We encourage our readers to support local businesses and vote for those who they believe deserve recognition for their quality, flavors, service and products throughout the year. This year, one voting period for all categories will be on one ballot for 13 days beginning today through Friday, September 1 at 5 p.m. Most categories are familiar repeats like Best Coffee, Best New Restaurant, Best Barbershop, and Best Oil Change while new categories celebrate Best Notary Services and numerous others. A total of 132 categories will be included and victorious candidates are chosen through our print and online ballots. The ballot can be found online at www.ivpressonline.com/readerschoice and the physical ballot can be found in today's edition.
Winners are strictly determined by our readers’ votes. The online ballot is pre-filled with finalists from previous years for our voters’ convenience; however, voters can write in their choice through August 24 at 5 p.m. to have them added as a ballot choice as IVP recognizes the lists are not necessarily comprehensive. Those nominations can be sent via email to advertising@ivpressonlne.com.
Voters must be 13 years of age or older. Participation is free for voters and businesses being selected and participants must register to vote and are limited to one ballot per day. Qualifying ballots must include votes in at least 20 categories.
Readers’ Choice has become part of our readers, as well as our business community, so we encourage local businesses to invite customers to vote for them. Posters are available by request to invite the community to participate.
However, Imperial Valley Press does screen votes daily for fake e-mails and excessive votes from a single location. In cases where a voter’s identity appears questionable or fraudulent, the vote may be disallowed. The idea here, after all, is to have fun and to celebrate the best the Valley has to offer.
This year’s winners will be announced in late September so be sure to vote for your favorites every day and let’s see who wins in 2023!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.