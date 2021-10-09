Rebirth and resurgence: an Imperial Valley revival

Spring 2020 began as a period brimming with promise. The Imperial Valley was alive with new ways to engage and explore all the region has to offer. At Imperial Valley Desert Museum, this meant an event season well underway with its hiking program, education field trips, public events, evening speaker series and more. The calendar of activities was extensive. The surge of COVID-19 and mandated state closures ended that momentum, leaving many businesses, schools, governments and families to wonder, “What next?” Today, as the nation and world look ahead to brighter times once more, museums have reopened their doors: refreshed and renewed as community institutions.
Over the coming weeks, this story of adaptation and resiliency will unfold, revealing the successes, tribulations, and lessons learned across this pivotal period in modern history.
A legacy of adaptation
Imperial Valley Desert Museum is no stranger to adversity. Founded in 1973 and incorporated a year later, the Imperial Valley College Desert Museum Society Inc. was created to care for and share with others the abundance of history recently rediscovered across the region. Its first location on Main Street in El Centro was closed after only 10 years – a result of damage from the 1979 earthquake. With the future of the organization uncertain, the community rallied to sponsor the creation of a true desert museum: one centered in the environment it celebrates. An Act of Congress in 1987, followed by over $500,000 in federal grants and local, small gifts across the 1990s eventually made that vision possible, and in 2012, the Imperial Valley Desert Museum reopened its doors. These actions and pooling of public support cemented within IVDM its core mission of community service and ownership.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented an altogether new challenge. Across the country and world, museums were asked what it meant to be a museum without in-person visitors. How can an institution serve others and share its lessons while closed?
A brave new (digital) world
As Zoom suddenly became a household name and schools rapidly shifted to an online learning environment, parents and children were left reeling from a loss of personal attention and care. How can teachers engage their students in a purely digital setting? What is left to be taught and what resources are available to support this new learning medium?
At IVDM, education staff — now working from home — asked these same questions, convinced that learning need not stop just because of a pandemic. Across the summer months of 2020, IVDM staff worked with a diverse team of regional experts and professionals, videographers, park rangers, and government officials to develop a comprehensive learning series. The vision? If students cannot come to the museum, the museum will come to them!
Enter the IVDM Virtual Classroom video series. Written, filmed and produced in-house with volunteer support, IVDM spent the summer and early fall months of 2020 in development of a first-of-its-kind “traveling” field trip video series. Taking students on a tour across Southern California, this video series was written with the needs of the California classroom in mind and explores the history and lessons still written in the land today. Today, this video series is offered FREE to schools and educators across the region, and supported by grade-appropriate activities and worksheets for them to enjoy.
Learning never stops
By late summer 2020, the hoped-for reopening of public schools failed to materialize. In its place, students and educators settled in for the long haul, resigning themselves to another year of online learning. Hungry for a break from the traditional talking heads and static displays on a screen, IVDM was proud to provide live-streamed field trips across the 2020-2021 academic year. Through local grants and community support, the museum saw the development of its first video-production studio whilst staff demonstrated their flexibility as both film crew and on-screen presenters. In total, over 9,500 students from across Imperial Valley and eastern San Diego celebrated their local deserts during that pandemic.
Looking ahead, it is very easy to desire a return to “normal.” At IVDM, that will never be the case. The sudden demand and switch to online learning prompted equally rapid innovation. Today, we live in a new normal, one driven by increased accessibility. Museums today exist as far more than singular buildings with exhibits residing within four walls. They are innovators, educators, and communicators — providing access to the lessons and heritage of the past to guests far and wide, locally and virtually. Looking ahead, online or in-person, museums are now reopened, and look forward to welcoming back their audiences with new energy and new vision.
The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located in Ocotillo. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
