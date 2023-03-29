REFLECTIONS: College's bid to erase its flawed founder is insulting

Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 78F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 66F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.