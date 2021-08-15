Report underscores continued need for research at Salton Sea

RIVERSIDE — Efforts of the Salton Sea Management Program to achieve to goals of mitigation efforts “will be difficult, if not impossible” without investment in continuing scientific research, according to a new report.
The report was prepared for policymakers and stakeholders by the University of California, Riverside Salton Sea Task Force. The task force consists of an interdisciplinary group of scientists, engineers, medical experts and economists gathered to identify critical scientific research necessary to guide policymakers in making decisions about the region’s future.
“A common refrain in discussions about how to manage the Salton Sea crisis is ‘enough science has been done — what we need now is action,’” the report’s executive summary said. “This report makes clear that we need both science and action.”
The researchers recommend the Salton Sea Management Program set aside a portion of the funding allocated to mitigation efforts for a competitive research program open to researchers from universities, non-profits and other state agencies “so that action may be informed by ongoing and complementary scientific monitoring and inquiry.”
The group also recommends that the federal government, which owns approximately 40 percent of the lands at the Salton Sea, partner with the state of California to invest in mitigation and research efforts.
The report identifies seven, interconnected areas of concern and provides specific suggestions for research tasks to evaluate program outcomes and make necessary adjustments going forward. These areas of concern are water policy, watershed hydrology, water quality, air quality, ecology, human health and geothermal resources.
The report noted the state’s Salton Sea management plan focuses on two primary goals:
- Improve air quality for the communities surrounding the Salton Sea.
- Provide critical environmental habitat for birds along the Pacific Flyway.
“Although state agencies are making efforts to mitigate the problems, the scientific assumptions informing current management practices are outdated or lacking entirely, making outcomes unpredictable at best,” the report said.
Raul Ruiz, Democratic congressman for California’s 36th District earlier this summer introduced federal legislation that would allocate $250 million to Salton Sea restoration projects. Referring to that bill, H.R. 3877, aka the Salton Sea Projects Improvements Act, UCR Salton Sea Task Force Chair Marilyn Fogel said, “Spending 5 percent to 10 percent of a proposed $250 million budget on research as the work unfolds may prove to be an efficient use of funding and enable governments to shift their projects if unexpected results occur.”
The UCR task force evaluated the state’s goals for the Salton Sea according to four criteria: effectiveness, efficiency, equity and sustainability. Without continuing research into the seven areas of concern identified within the report, that evaluation provides more questions than answers.
For instance, the report noted, the Salton Sea Management Program aims to achieve its desired outcomes by constructing 30,000 acres of bird habitat and dust suppression projects by 2028.
“Potential outcomes of these efforts are highly uncertain,” the report said. “Plans to limit air pollution rely largely on limiting acreage of exposed lakebed, or playa. Yet the acreage of exposed playa will depend on the sea’s volume, which in turn depends on regional water policy and complex interactions between surface water and groundwater, a factor that has been overlooked until recently. Air quality, too, is a function not only of water availability but also of the chemistry and biology of the lake itself, which is changing rapidly as water volume diminishes.”
Multiple variables also come into play when looking at whether projects will be successful in producing viable bird habitats. “In short, whether planned wetland projects will provide the minimum range of ecosystem functions required to support specific bird species depends on a variety of factors that require further scientific research,” the report said.
“The idea that we know enough about the science of the (Salton Sea) region is shortsighted,” Fogel said. “When you think about it, the major scientific studies were carried out decades ago when the sea had much lower salinity. The ecosystem has evolved during this time to a state that is even more vulnerable. … Developing a dialogue between all stakeholders and scientists could provide new insights into the decades-old problem of how to ‘fix’ the Salton Sea.”
