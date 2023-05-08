ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Ain’t gonna change me

The world of business is a funny thing. There are certain rules and regulations, business ethics, company policies and laws, and a mix of personalities in ownership, management, staff and supporting workers that all mix together in a crazy cacophony of something that, we hope, resembles a wonderful symphony more than the honking horns of early morning rush hour (in a big city), where drivers might get close to crashing into each other and interrupting the flow of traffic (the product).
Because of events both recent and ancient, I figured I should make it very clear that even considering all the negative experiences I’ve had with employers, I will not let them change me for the worse.
I have had a handful of jobs in my life – mariachi, even with all its group-to-group drama and attempts at one-uppance, has been one of the kindest to me, which is probably another reason I love it and won’t leave it (The Southern Cross being even kinder). In these jobs I have been in a mix of, in my view: Wrongfully reprimanded and suspended without pay, scapegoated so far as to provide false grounds for termination, left on good terms with one and then accused of poaching months later, and have been attempted to be molded into slave-driver status rather than someone who can be trusted. I won’t get into specifics on any of these even though I don’t consider the truth to be slander.
The most recent issue(s) lie within news, the field in which the majority of my career has been. I’d also like to say, this has nothing to do with my current employer.
Some people feel that employees leaving from one camp to another is a form of “stealing.” I would counter — to ANY and all businesses, local or owned elsewhere — that if you treat your employees the way they want to be treated, or paid, that they would feel no reason to leave. Contrary to what some may think: I have never nor will I ever directly poach or try to “steal” employees from one organization to another. I develop relationships naturally because of my personality, and I think people see that because I’m genuine that I am trustworthy. If that naturally attracts workers, advertisers or whoever my way I can’t help that, because it is their own prerogative with who they choose to work for or do business with. I have little or nothing to do with how people react to me; their moves are 100% their choice.
By the same token (elsewhere), I think sometimes management needs to remember what it’s like to work in the trenches. And I say this as a former job developer.
I think sometimes managers/owners and the like, once they achieve a certain amount of financial success, completely or almost-completely forget what it’s like to scrimp, scrounge, and work with your nose constantly so close to the grindstone that you can almost see nothing else. As a manager – yes, even though I’m still “new” – that is something I have not and will not ever forget; what it’s like to be a worker bee and how bruised and battered your back becomes when the masters crack the whip.
Being the age and level of experience that I am, I can see both sides. I understand that companies are always trying to improve their bottom line … it’s just that you can’t expect the inhabitants to be happy when you’re shrinking their resources, price of living and taxes are on the rise, but at the same time telling them to tighten their boot straps and just deal with it.
If you push the young ones too hard they will revolt or leave. Don’t believe me? Look at all the protests we’re having these days regarding workers’ wages and unfair labor practices, and I would imagine these are being done by people my age or older. It sets an example – and a precedent – for those who will follow that you can ‘squeaky-wheel’ your way into whatever you want. I’m not saying those protests are 100% wrong, yet, it still sets an example.
In my age, I have seen both the hardened, old school way of doing business – which I actually enjoy way more than today’s ethos and in this hippy Golden state – and I’ve also seen the relative marshmallow-ness of today’s youth/young adults.
I see and respect both, but as a manager that has also been a worker bee for far too long, I know that you can’t expect a leopard to change its spots at the snap of a finger.
So I say all this to say: No. I won’t let my past and/or present negative experiences with business mold me into any untrue versions of me.
I will always do what I believe is best for all those involved: The Company and the workers; the workers in my camp and the workers in other camps; the news coverage for the betterment of the community and not as a result of derrière-smooches, either in public or in private correspondence.
I’m not about pushing people to their breaking point to make a buck or prove some ‘get under my thumb NOW’ point; I’m about building a team mentality where we all work together to rise the tide of the waters around us so the company can sail true onto the Promised Lands (of profit).
If you think that’s wrong, I encourage you to come back down to Earth to work with the rest of the underlings. Try it again for a while, under someone else’s demands; let’s see how long you last before you want to revolt, or leave, like they sometimes do.
This sandbox is big enough, let’s all play nice and well together, and maybe even have some fun and personal/professional growth while doing it.
