ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Chip and the old Block

While the memories of my dad live on in me, with my family, and in the ethos by those whose lives he affected, Father’s Day without dear ol’ dad is still hard. Maybe I woke up on the wrong side of the bed, or maybe it’s that I always stay so constantly busy that I don’t have myself time to feel things that really bother me, but Sunday was pretty rough.
Still, to try and turn a negative into a positive, I’ll try and look on the bright side of things.
My dad was a jokester. He’d make some goofy jokes from time to time, and once people started getting noticeably irritated with them he’d be quick to remind us, “I was Kofa High’s ‘Class Wit,’ Class of ’65,” to which my mom, even though they didn’t go to high school together, would later (fondly) muse, “Your dad was a clown.”
I think part of the reason I love oldies so much is they remind me of him. Though he wasn’t much of a musical instrumentalist he could sing a little here and there, and beat a drum, or play simple songs on the guitar in high school and ad lib what some today would probably call “inappropriate” lyrics to the Ray Charles and Beatles tunes of his day (but I would call ingenious, not because he’s my dad but because his sense of humor was unrivaled). I wasn’t alive in the ‘50s or ‘60s like he was but I imagine them to be a simpler time. (Sure it was probably a bit different and a little more difficult but, to me, almost anything is better than today’s circus and the immoral majority).
I remember the goofy ear-to-ear facial expression-smiles he’d make, the times he’d show his not-so-inner child when he wanted candy or to get his way, and the life lessons – and faith lessons – he’d teach. He was one of the best teachers one could have, as evidenced by his 98% job placement percentage as a job developer, the longevity in the workforce of those he taught, and his all-West Coast sales awards.
I remember even though I was sometimes apprehensive about talking to him about certain things, I could still always go to him to talk about ‘guy stuff.’ I miss that. I think that’s partially why I started Poker Nights. (But no I don’t mind the mixed company, their wives/girlfriends are always welcomed.)
I remember he never half-assed anything; he was always either all-in or not in it. I highly respect people who are like that, decisive, that don’t second guess themselves, and don’t play political games or hide ulterior motives. I’m like my dad in many ways, even ways I’d like not to admit.
I just wish things were different. Though I’m not dependent on him, things were just much different – much brighter in many ways – when he was around. Other than the one other instance, my dad’s death was really the only other main negative change in my life with long-lasting effects. Without those two things I’d be much less jaded and much more joyful.
If I could do anything again with my dad it would be something he wanted to do, even if I wasn’t keen on it. Fishing maybe, or watching a movie we’d both like. I’ll always remember watching the first Iron Man movie because it was one of the last movies I remember seeing with him in theaters before either I got ‘too busy’ or he got sick (probably both).
There were a lot of times my dad and I would disagree, but I rarely questioned that he had my wellbeing at heart, and he wanted the best for me.
I write all this not just for my own Therapy of Writing, but to remind you all to cherish what you have while you have it. Though I know my father is in a much better, far off land – Paradise – cherish your fathers (and mothers, and siblings, grandparents, children, etcetera) while they are here with you, because they won’t always be.
Fatherhood is something many have a chance at but not all get right, so even if you and your father don’t get along, or if his mind or body may fail him as he gets older, and especially if you haven’t spoken to him in a while … work on it. Be compassionate and distance your judgments from yourself. Swallow your pride and bury the hatchet, because I guarantee you, your reasons for not talking to him are only going to haunt you when he’s dead and gone.
Miss you, Dad.
