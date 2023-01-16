ROMAN’S WRITINGS: It's not easy being nonviolent

In this week’s installment of “who tricked off Roman this week” I will be refraining from outright feeding the trolls.
You see, most people know I’m not hard to get along with. I live by the Golden Rule, so if you want to be treated well you can start by treating me as you’d like to be treated. If you come at me … don’t get upset when I reflect back at you what you started at me with, but rather, look in a mirror. It’s a very simple premise. “So easy a Caveman can do it.”
As I’ve mentioned before in these op-eds and in my first article as Editor – I’m going to steer this ship down the middle. Don’t get made because I won’t play politics, because I told you so on Week One.
Now that that’s out of the way and in stark contrast, I’d like to get to away from the negativity, trolls, and toxicity and on to something that’s far more important: Peace.
With today being Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will commemorations throughout the country that will celebrate his legacy of his civil rights fight for equality, his words of wisdom, and most importantly, his nonviolent fight towards peace.
I’ll be the first to admit I’m no expert on Dr. King, but I did grow up learning about him since grade school, being that I went to a school in El Centro named after him whose mascot was/is the “patriots.”
I share in Dr. King’s dream; I truly do believe that people should be judged ‘not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.’ (And like the minister probably did, I believe that God is the only True judge.)
Though we as humans are prone to botched communications, misunderstandings, mis-hearings, tempers flaring, baseless accusations, human error, and finger-pointing (you know how they say ‘you’ve got three fingers pointing back at you’?), we can be better than that.
Dr. King knew this.
He knew that people have biases, and in those particular cases, prejudices and deep-rooted racist ways, but he also knows that we have the capacity for change; in ourselves individually, as well as in our societies collectively.
Most people can tell from meeting me that I extend the Christian virtue of brotherly love to all I meet. I may not always play nice (if you don’t play nice with me), but in my personal life, I tend to give people the benefit of the doubt (at first).
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., though he too was a man who had faults, was a peacemaker.
His leading virtues of truth in nonviolence coupled with his constant striving – marches – in the struggle, even in the face of what seemed like overwhelming adversity was not only something to admire but to inspire and aspire to, pushing us to act towards what is right. Not right or left politically, but what is objectively true: That all are created equal by our Creator. That “we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt.” That “we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds.”
“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred,” Dr. King said at the nation’s capital on August 28, 1963. “We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline.”
Yet, “we cannot walk alone.” Peace is something we must actively to strive for, together.
As I attempt to emulate what Dr. King said, I also hope to live up what Straczynsky, Garney and Hanna had Captain America say, as Dr. King did in his life:
“Doesn’t matter what the press says. Doesn’t matter what the politicians or mobs say. Doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is right,” Cap said in Amazing Spiderman #537 to Spider-Man (two of my top 3 favorite superheroes).
“This nation was founded on one principle above all else: The requirement that we stand up for what we believe, no matter the odds or consequences,” the comic book reads/Dr. King himself did, giving his life for his beliefs in truth and not backing down.
“When the mob and the press and whole world tell you to move, you job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth, and tell the whole world -- ‘No, you move,’” Cap said.
So when the trolls come at me because of the position I’m in, or if they try to point out something they think they know about the news business, when in reality they haven’t a clue, I push myself to remember a very important piece of info from which I was recently reminded:
“Blessed are the peacemakers ….”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.