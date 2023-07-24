ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Musical mediocrity: Tired of staying in one lane

In my own musical mediocrity, I am very hard on myself.
I’m hard on myself for not keeping bands together that I knew were one day fated to break up anyway (because life tends to move many people in their 20-somethings out of the Valley, if they so choose). I’m hard on myself because I couldn’t stay in groups I knew I would one day either age out of or get too busy to commit to staying in.
I used to be hard on the band I used to play with at church because I have such high expectations when it comes to music. I’m hard on the mariachi because they’re young and lively but don’t always have the discipline needed to hunker down and get things done (like songs learned in a short amount of time). I’m hard on myself when I don’t hunker down, myself, and learn songs for OCD because I’m too exhausted from work by the time I get a day off. (I try not to be hard on my brother when he and I play for church because he’s had a hard enough life.)
I get envious when I see big groups on YouTube or elsewhere play intricate musical arrangements with such ease. I get envious when I see others move on to bigger and better because I sometimes – lots of times if I’m being honest – feel stuck. I get envious at other times for various other reasons.
I think somewhere along the line, between being my father’s son and being in high-achieving musical groups growing up in Carolyn Sechrist’s string orchestras, I set this high bar for myself musically, and I tend to extend it to those I perform with as well. Yet the funny thing is that while I have a high bar, I hardly have the time to practice enough to meet it myself these days. On one hand I feel like an old semi-pro that never went anywhere, and on the other hand sometimes I feel like the new kid that is still learning and trying not to mess things up.
Being in the Valley…well…there are great musicians here, lots of them scattered about; but it seems like only a few congregate together in their own respective genres, and ne’er do they meet or mesh. I wish that wasn’t so.
I’ve been in marching and pep bands, jazz bands, mariachis, rock bands, punk/ska bands, cover bands, vocal groups, string and symphonic orchestras and even internationally traveling music ministry groups, and from what I’ve seen (and not seen), there’s a spirit of collaboration that exists with other musicians outside of the area but that only exists in small pockets here within musicians of the same genre only, and I don’t know why that is.
I’m not blind of naïve enough to think that the little territorial or competitive spats don’t happen in other musical circles outside of the Imperial Valley (because I’ve seen them in Pennsylvania and know of them even in the professional circles), but my point is I don’t know why that kind of thing happens here in the Valley. We’re so small we should work together more.
And, local musicians: Why is it so hard for us here to break out of our molds? It seems like everyone is content with finding their little niche and staying in their own lane. I rarely see anyone or most bands challenge themselves outside of their own chosen genre. And I’ve seen a lot of wannabes (maybe I’m one, but considering I’ve played cross-country and internationally, I’ll give myself the benefit of the doubt and say I’ve done my fair share).
I’ve seen locals on their high classical horses, and outsiders come in on their high mariachi horses, but on the flipside I’ve also seen people so humble that they rarely speak about being in nationally touring bands and mariacheros who readily collaborate and aid others when called upon.
Maybe I’m just feeling the summer funk (and I don’t mean the James Brown kind, though I do love me some James Brown) … or maybe I’m still just musically unsatisfied here. I don’t know if it’s just me thinking I’m better at music as I actually am, being frustrated that I’m a collaborator that doesn’t really have the time to create a solo act, or that I’ve got all this pent up musical WANT to perform in a versatile group that’s actually willing to do more than just one genre.
Guys, there’s more to music out there than just mariachi and cumbias/other stuff in Spanish, or just low rider jams, or just 70s/80s tunes…and don’t even get me started on the metalheads. I recently had someone, a friend and client, ask me to help them find a band that covers “all” genres…color me not surprised that they weren’t able to find a band here that could handle that ask or weren’t on vacation (because it’s July).
So for the sake of fun and maybe starting a super band of collaborative musicians that are about jamming to good, multi-genre tunes rather than just sticking to their own little corner of whatever genre they prefer – and those that are serious about music and are not about ego or the drugs or drink that some think go hand-in-hand with doing music – call me. I might not be super available, but I’m ready to do more than I’ve been offered here so far musically.
If you need a jack of all trades and a master of none in music, I’m your guy. Let’s jam, Fam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.