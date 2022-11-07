ROMAN'S Writings: Politicians: If you don't get this you're not getting my vote

Amid heated election tempers, ticked-off tones in emails to me about our political news coverage, and the candidates who have tried very hard to get me and/or this newspaper to get in the middle of their political squabbles before tomorrow’s election, I – personally – shy away from pretty much all things political. This is the one and perhaps only time I’ll get political, which is why I’m predicting I’ll get the most flack of this one.
Most politicians with their false promises make me wretch (internally) harder than my aversion to onions, but we’re expected to cover political news because, to an extent, it’s part of the job. I don’t believe it’s any newspapers’ job to endorse any one candidate because I believe you, as intelligent readers – who are also voters – can make up your own minds about who you vote for without any further influence. These are just my musings (that’s why they’re on the OPINION page).
While I believe that, yes, there are some sincere politicians out there — those that run for the betterment of their clubs, communities, counties, districts, state, regions, countries, etcetera — but the reality of elections is: No political party or any one politician is going to save you.
Our rulers and the two-party system in which we live and they operate within this country have become so polarly politicized that they’ve tricked you into fighting amongst each other so much that, amidst all the fighting, most of us are never going to look past our differences and actually work together to enact change of what’s needed or retention of that which needs to be preserved/retained.
In other words, the more polarized you are, the more you’ve drank their lobbyist Kool-Aid. The more we disagree, the less actually gets done. In some backdoor cases, in my opinion, this is how the shadiest of the rich and powerful operate: Keep us fighting amongst ourselves so we don’t question what they’re actually doing behind closed doors.
Just as there are some good politicians out there, there are also good people in both political parties, sure, but essentially gone are the days where people are agreeing to disagree in a civil manner.
Turn on the TV and watch Fox News for five minutes. Now watch CNN for five minutes. Notice the difference? Or not even that, watch YouTube or local channels for a few minutes until a political ad comes on, and they will. Notice the spin? The finger pointing accusations? The pandering?
I do, and I’m just very sick of it all.
Why is it so hard to agree to disagree like a gentlemen/gentlewoman? It’s ridiculous. Between the riots on the capitol to the current cancel-culture – aka: thinly veiled bullying and censorship of people they don’t agree with, which truly pervades the internet – it truly is crazy. Stop pretending it’s just one party that’s to blame; it’s all of us. All of us that can’t get along or agree to disagree are part of the problem, and I believe, to an extent, that’s how it’s been socially engineered.
Because of all of this, because of my morals, and in part because of my faith, my personal voting practices are very simplistic: Does the candidate I am voting for understand what it means to serve others? Do they support humans? Do they take up for the ‘the little guy?’
To me, the simplest question I ask myself is: Do they uphold life?
Even taking my faith out of it, to me, if a person claims they will serve the public cannot even recognize the importance of the life of an unborn child – and the importance the life of the expectant mother –, or they instead purport the “just a clump of cells” rhetoric rather than acknowledge it’s an actual forming person, then they are not getting my vote.
Why? Because if you can’t recognize what a life is — which is part of the foundation of society — how are you going to get anything else right in a political office to forward society? If you don’t get that correct, in my opinion, you’re not going to get anything else correct, so why should I vote for you?
Without strengthened families – which studies overwhelming show a two-parent, mother-and-father household is much more mentally, emotionally, and financially stable than naught – we have a declining society. We need strong morals as a society to encourage people to be monogamous and loyal to the mother-or-father of their child (except, of course, for those who are in abusive relationships). We cannot continue to allow issues that tear families apart to grow and fester because not only does it ruin families but that spills over into the ruin of society. Unfortunately, personal responsibility and accountability for our own carnal actions is something that is becoming more and more uncommon these days.
I’m not on board with that. Any of that.
Riddle me this: If politicians are supposed to look out for people, including ‘the little guy,’ then tell me: Who is smaller than an unborn child?
If you don’t get that right, Mr. or Ms. Politician, then I believe you’re not going to get anything else right. So unless you’re honestly the lesser of two evils in the few and fettered choices we get as voters, no, you’re not getting my vote.
And I don’t know about you, but I’m voting No on Prop 1.
