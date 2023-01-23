ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Puss in Boots, Editor in Suits

As I go back and forth with a lot of things, writing these columns is no exception. I see most angles and, usually, analyze them all before I make a move. Sometimes I’m impetuous, as is part of the definition of my name, apparently, but most times I’m calculated. Except when I’m not.
In some ways I’m easy to read, in some ways I’m not — kind of like my columns. Wonder where I'm going with this?
Much like the path in the Dark Forrest that our dear friend Puss in Boots – aka the feline iteration of Antonio Banderas in the DreamWorks world of fairytales, ala Shrek – the swashbuckling feline found himself, after a mix of hero-ing and cavorting, almost with no one left to call a friend. His duties, or rather self-gratifying adventures, found him almost alone in his later years. It was only after finding a new friend, which he first found a nuisance, and an old friend, which in his case is later revealed as a love interest (because we’re talking a movie here, so there has to be one, of course), did he realize he needs to give up the comfy life and take head-on what he thought would be his last adventure.
Puss in Boots had periods of self-doubt, and times of fear and running away, but ultimately he found his path and realized that, try as he did, not only can he not do it all alone, but sometimes you have to lean on those around you for help getting up, or encouragement to keep going on.
Though I’m much more a dog person than a cat person, and I am admittedly far less attractive or as successful as the Mask of Zorro man, I can relate to the little furry feline hero (maybe mostly because I sometimes self-aggrandize, but only to myself and only for split seconds).
As I approach a milestone birthday in September, I tend to try and both wax nostalgic on my past “nine lives” and regret the times I’ve ran away from the things I should have clung to (mostly certain means of self-improvement), while simultaneously running away from death.
Puss in Boots found himself thinking himself almost immortal, and by the time he looked back, while yes, he does have fond memories of his past adventures, in the present – now that he acknowledges it – he has also begun to run away from his own mortality.
Yet, I’m not really running away. I don’t by any means call death a friend but I also don’t need to give him any help scheduling a meet for us either.
Rather, I look around at the few but cherished friends I have in the present. Puss’s friends – Kitty Softpaws and Perrito – start off, in a way, as co-workers on a mission, later turning into companions, confidants and friends. I look at those around me in the office as my companions on this crazy news journey that we take head-on, day in and day out, as great people that don’t even know I lean on them at times. (Yes, even the ones that write an amazing column but forget to mention their bosses in the final paragraph *chuckles to himself*).
Most people (except for maybe my confessor) don’t know my inner struggles with trying to become a better man, nor the stark realities of fighting to keep a home intact with two handicapped people whom I love but also feel responsible for (and drive me a bit nuts). Much like becoming a section leader my sophomore year in band while the school struggled to keep a teacher, I had the “man of the house” title thrust upon me a bit before I was ready. While I had classmates to help keep things running when I was 16 years old, my dad dying left a completely different vacuum than an absentee teacher position. Because of these and other life lessons learned, becoming a manager felt like a long time coming for me. I had been waiting for years for someone to just give me a shot as myself rather than wanting to groom me to make me a clone of themselves.
But much like the bearded feline trying to re-kindle his glory days, I realize I can’t do things alone. It’s a life lesson that came with a maturity I didn’t have in my teens, 20s or even early 30s.
I won’t get into the specifics yet of just how much I cherish my staff, mostly because I ran out of print room and I have to leave you lovely busy-bodies – I say that lovingly – with something to look forward to reading next week. Yet I will say that they don’t know how much they lift me up just by being the great people that they are, by being not only being good at what they do, but also just by being their amazing, individual selves.
You too, readers, lift me up. Though I don’t always physically feel the prayers and positive well-wishing, I definitely feel their effects. Keep it up, it helps keeps me going. Blessings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.