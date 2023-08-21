ROMAN’S WRITINGS: Rainy day reminiscent vibes

“Rain, rain, go away, come again some other day.”
Being a desert rat I’m not usually a fan of the rain – especially since I’m less of a fan of blackouts – but between the feeling semi-accomplished from getting all the storm prep things done by Friday afternoon, the being exhausted after the fact from it, and the going to church before the storm rains hit hard Sunday has me in a Zen-like mood as the world gets showered around me.
For years I’ve been a secret curmudgeon due to personal life happenings (or lack thereof) yet still wearing a smile on my face, but the getting reacquainted with God close and personally coupled with the resulting boost in faith, the fact that my family is safe and sound, and seeing people around me I wanted to see in the past few days, it’s one of those rare peaceful -type days for me. I feel it. We can flood a foot deep and I’ll still be in this mood.
Since I don’t know how to best share it with you since it’s really just a feeling, I’ll attempt, dear reader, to list some of my favorite memories to keep it going.
As hectic as it was trying to prepare for the Sol de México concert that my Mariachi Aurora de Calexico co-opened for with the Southwest High School’s Mariachi back in March, even with as nervous as I was at first, performing on the same stage with those pros is one of my fondest recent memories. Walking onto that familiar stage with those lights, knowing we had both family and friends in the crowd, hearing our director Yvonne (spoiler) belt out her first sustained vocal note to start off our set, getting to sing what (I guess) has become my signature mariachi song here locally, all down to the small “¡Otra! ¡Otra!” chant from a piece of the crowd … all good times.
And, as fate would have it, we will get a repeat performance when Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández comes back to perform at the Jimmie Cannon Theater at Southwest this October 20, with Mariachi Aurora will again having the honor of opening their concert for them. They’ll be debuting their new show, “Tradiciones y Recuerdos” in a Dia de los Muertos-themed concert in El Centro before taking it around the country and more. I can’t wait!
My first 311 concert…wow that was a long time ago. I remember whining to my brother that I bought the tickets for the concert in San Diego but we were stuck in Tucson in the aftermath of a trip to visit my (now dearly departed) fav aunt (on my dad’s side). I didn’t quite throw an adult tantrum, but I was more than visibly upset that I wasn’t going to make it to see my absolute favorite band for the first time I had bought a ticket to see them, and in one of my favorite areas of the country as well, having made plans to meet up with a good friend there for it.
My brother bit the bullet and drive me the 7-8 hours to make it to the concert on time. I walked in to the UCSD gym as the opening act, Pepper, was playing, so long-term that bore fruit as well because they (along with 311, Incubus, P.O.D. and others) ended up being regular plays on my later college radio show, “The Sounds of SoCal.” There are other reasons (probably not the ones you’re thinking about) why that 311 concert was one of my favorite experiences to date. (Wish I could find that girl again. Again…not what you’re thinking!) I have since seen 311 live about 6 times. (Only seen Avengers: Endgame in theaters more times!)
Speaking of being a radio personality: My “Sounds of SoCal” radio show, being part of the “Morning at the Wood” morning radio show, and working the Marywood Newscast are some of my favorite (school-based) memories as well, from college. Even if you didn’t like my music selection of “bands of California” in my PA-based cross-country gimmicked radio show, if you like my writings I’m sure you would’ve liked my “Sounds of SoCal” radio personality, even though I was even more juvenile then than I am today. (I still have those recordings on my home computer.) The “Anchorman” parodies on the newscast and the commentary on wild news stories in the morning show might have been more entertaining to us than to our listeners, but I did get a few “I listen to you guys every morning!” messages, which were nice to see. My last radio show as “DJ SoCal Sanchez” in Sounds of SoCal was bittersweet before I moved back home.
Lastly, becoming the godfather to my youngest niece, Anngely, is also one of my happiest memories. It’s hard to believe that little bundle of joy is now in her mid-20s and working on her doctorate at Georgetown University. D.C. is more and more a rough city these days, so please join me in praying for her safety.
These and other more private happenstances are some of my favorite memory fuel; memories I can always go back to if I’m trying keep my good mood going. I’m sure, if it happens, I’ll add to it future memories of the first iteration of Desert Soul Fest this December in Brawley…if people in the Valley would actually participate in pre-sale to afford bands to come so locals can enjoy a concert here. (Another story for another time).
What are some of your favorite memories? Though it’s not good to totally live in the past, I challenge you to remember the good times once in a while, and remember that even when life is stormy, it’s been good too.
All things considered, I think things are lookin' up!
Until next time, True Believers.
