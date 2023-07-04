ROMAN’S WRITINGS: The melting pot makes us great

This may come as no surprise to you, but, like most things, I have a dual viewpoint of what this country means to me.
On one hand growing up as a youngster I enjoyed the patriotism that attending Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary afforded me, with its various morning assemblies where we sang songs like “I’m Proud to be an American,” morning flag salutes and other some-such national rhetoric. I think that, along with my father’s profound respect for authority and the fact that my uncle Ricardo Flores Sr. served on the bomb squad in the United States Marine Corps, and that my long-time neighbor Joaquin “Jack” Reclosado was as diehard a military veteran as they come, helped me develop a respect for what this country represents to most of us: freedom, or to maybe be more accurate, “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Growing up and volunteering (or getting a slight pay here and there) to play Taps for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars events, an occasional serenade at military veterans funerals, singing the Star Spangled Banner in Imperial, and being one of the two trumpeters for the first anniversary of 9-11 a year after I graduated from SHS here locally on the steps of the County Courthouse are things I will never forget, which add to the red and blue-tint of the blood that flows through my non-white veins.
On the other hand, my partial Mescalero Apache ties also have me see the other side of the coin; that while July 4 is a celebration of Independence from the British crown because we didn’t want to pay taxes to them, these days our taxes go to who knows what? A $32 trillion deficit that is not dented, abortion on demand (or so they’re still trying), and not enough to take care of our seniors, veterans, homeless and others who really need the help. And I won’t even get into the hypocrisy of other national holidays from a Native person’s perspective.
Yet all in all, I think the cynics out there are too busy pointing fingers to really think about how idiotic most of the bad-mouthing they do about the country in which they live can be, or in some cases, most acutely is.
There are plenty of reasons the U.S. of A is great, one being that you can own land. Another is – though our healthcare in the Imperial Valley is severely lacking – at least most people in this country can see a physician at little to no out-of-pocket cost for help that only the wealthy in other countries can afford, even for what are “routine” checkups for us here. Religious freedom…well that’s a whole other debate another time since the more increasingly secular controlling parties become, the more the godless seculoids out there like to confuse freedom OF religion as freedom FROM religion….
But no, to me one of the things that make this country great is its diversity. I don’t mean that as a modern day woke-ish buzzword to conjure up ideas of “someone needs to look like me on the screen” or “in the director’s chair” or whatever else; what I mean is, look to your neighbor. Are they Latino/a? Are they Asian? Black (American)? African? Arabic? Indian? Some far-off type of European? Caucasian (White American)? Then thank your lucky stars.
What is simultaneously the best and most odd thing about this country is that as much as we are great a’ country because we are a country of immigrants, historically, we started out emigrating into little pockets of our own “kind;” yet it is the diversity of the mix of cultures, people, food, religions, music, festivities and the like that make us so great.
Our modern-day society has something right and something wrong: It is right and good to celebrate our differences under the mark of diversity, but it is wrong to turn it into identity politics, or shove it down people’s throats rather than allow us to get to know our neighbor, learn about their cultures and differences, begin to understand who they are as human beings and celebrate and appreciate our differences rather than force acceptance (as if forcefulness is going to help anything). One can stand firm like an immovable stone and allow people to approach at their own pace rather than having it be so in-your-face and not-at-your-own-pace that it sickens the person viewing before they get a chance to really see.
I think I bring this up because, no matter your race or ethnicity, you and “your people” have brought wonderful things to this Great melting pot that is the United States of America; and we’ve all been here long enough that we should be working to lower these invisible borders of “us” and “them” and concentrate on understanding and relating to each other enough to just be “we” as ‘Americans.’
So when you’re firing up your American-or-Asian-made grills to cook German-invented Hamburg-ers or frankfurters, Mexican-popularized carne asadas or Mexican-invited tacos/burritos, European-invented ice creams, England-popularized apple pie, watch your favorite American sport, and light or watch your Chinese-discovered fireworks or whatever else you want to celebrate with on these Native American-first-lived then settled-first-by-the-Spanish-lands of our beloved Southwest U.S., remember that we couldn’t’ve gotten here – or have nearly as nice celebrations – without each other.
Happy Independence Day!
