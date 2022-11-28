Ahh vacation. It’s a word I’m not accustomed to hearing let alone participating in myself. It’s as foreign and far off to me now as graduating from Scranton, Pennsylvania in 2009 is/has become. (Miss ya too, NEPA friends.).
But I knew when I signed up for becoming editor of my hometown newspaper (well, for the most part). I knew what going back to the Daily grind would be like after having done it my first time working here. I knew working six days a week was going to be no joke. I knew decided to keep doing mariachi on the side was going to exhaust me more than my sleep apnea. I knew all these things yet I still accepted it.
Why? Maybe I’m a glutton (not just in food but) for punishment. Maybe I really care about helping my fellow man(kind) by being an integral part of my local newspaper. Maybe I really needed the money to support my elderly, widowed mother and disabled brother. Maybe I had to get out of the house before going stir crazy after all that COVID-19 shutdown nonsense. Maybe all of the above and a couple other things my rest-deprived body/ever sleepy brain is forgetting at the moment.
But vacation is still a mystery to me.
Online I see and am consequently happy for my friends that enjoy traveling but I have to admit, part of me is a little envious. Not for the PR look of what Facebook stories and photos look like, but because one day I hope I can actually do something like that – travel – whether it’s just me or with friends or a spouse is beside the point (for now). Right now it’s just not possible for me with this job.
Only three vacations I’ve taken come to find right now and they were all when I was in my 20s (I know some of you think I still am in my 20s but I’m not … good genes/being chubby stretches that ol’ face skin out into smoothness I guess).
One vacation in college I took the bus from Scranton all the way to Arkansas. I won’t even get too deep into what a disaster that trip was (you know who you are) but I don’t think a trip that long by Greyhound helped my sleep apnea much. This was a far cry from enjoying the bus rides in Chula Vista to get to SWC with my trusty CD Walkman in tow. No, traveling multiple states means MuLTiPLe stops. I was part zombie by the time I got to good ol’ Ar-Kansas. …when I finally left I had “lost” my CD wallet with all my favorite albums and my SHS class ring. Ouch.
The second instance was perhaps the most exciting, in the non-traditional sense at least.
When I was going to school in PA there were times I didn’t have the means to travel back to California for holidays, with Easter break, unfortunately, being the most common … but you would think it was Christmas break and Blitzen was running away from Santa’s fury with how fast that deer came out of nowhere, my poor friend hitting it with her car as we were making our way to her family home out in the wilderness one night. (Don’t worry, the animal got back up and walked off and neither of us were injured.)
I remember going to a local store and looking at this crushed headlight, fur sticking out of it, which was a first-time sight for me, a fur-laced headlight.
“How do we fix it?” she asked. “Do you have any duct tape,” I responded. “Duct tape, really?” she said.
I introduced her to the patented “Chicanada” fixing every good Mexican/Mexican-American knows, which I somehow learned by osmosis in my youth even though, admittedly, I’ve never been any sort of handyman. (I don’t mean that derogatorily, I mean that as part of our positive ingenuity. Watch 2015’s “Spare Parts” if you don’t believe me. Also, apparently my Tata was some sort of genius inventor … must have skipped me.)
During that Easter Sunday service, as I was trying hard not to sound like an amateur violist and my friend and vacation housemate played piano, a … shall we say “elder parishioner,” randomly fainted in the middle of the Mass. Gasps…ambulance…I think she ended up okay (or at least I hope so).
Lastly, the most-fun one-day vacation I had was in America’s Finest City. The first KABOO music fest was occurring in San Diego at the Del Mar fairgrounds and I thought, ‘Maybe I can re-place that memory of my almost-asthma-attack and someone stealing my first mariachi traje with a nice concert instead.’ Mission accomplished.
My only regrets were I showed up too late to see the beginning of Ozomatli’s set, and they had Snoop Dogg and No Doubt performing at the exact same time on two different stages so I couldn’t take in both. It was weird finding a spot to sit in between both stages and hearing one side on my left ear and the other on the right. Also, maybe never get high on stage again Tim Meadows; once you puffed your set completely disappeared in a fog. I didn’t ask for my money back, but Iliza Shlesinger was much better.
My point is, and as you can see, vacation is still a mystery to me.
Though my first experience as an editor with holiday deadlines was … interesting … I thank my boss, and my ever-so-hardworking reporters, for making the efforts to allow us to actually spend the holiday with our families; a luxury I didn’t have the first time I worked here.
Though I only get one day off a week Thanksgiving Day made for two, staving off – or at least pleasantly postponing – my looming psychosis. What a difference a day makes.
