ROMAN'S WRITINGS: Agree to disagree or toughen up, Buttercup

Why is it so hard to agree to disagree in this day and age?
Rather than openly call out the uber-sensitive person by name that called in this week saying that Jim Shinn’s response to Bret Kofford’s column was “a personal attack,” (Note: It wasn’t or I would not have let it print), I’ll try to speak more generally regarding the point of me running not only that Friday piece but the one in Sunday’s Opinion page last week which called me out regarding another reader not agreeing with a take in one of our other writs.
Why run those Letters to the Editor? Because the point is none of us are above criticism, and that includes both me and Mr. Kofford. It also shows I truly believe in freedom of speech.
Though I don’t remember ever meeting Bret Kofford in person, I admire his long-standing reputation with this newspaper and his students (a few of whom I know). In other words, his positive reputation precedes him. I may not always agree with his takes, but I’m also not going to stoop to allowing hit-pieces be printed just because I may disagree with someone on something. I said as much as a (recorded) guest speaker at an El Centro Rotary meeting last year: Just because I don’t agree with someone doesn’t mean I’m going to censor their writings.
Jim, who I have met in person on a couple of occasions, is – contrary to what the agitated caller left on my office voicemail said –, as far as I can tell, actually a good Christian (and from the other emails I’ve received from him, I can tell he just wants to help the community). I don’t see him as the type of person that would attack someone else — even with all-scary, all-feelings-wounding words, even if he disagrees with the person.
Why do I bring this up? Well, when did we as a society become such … for lack of a better term, pansies?
I’m not the toughest brick in the pile, but I learned long ago – oh I don’t know, in seventh grade – that “being mean” does not quite mean the same thing now as it did even then (granted, “then” is 20-plus years ago now, but still).
As a child growing up in the 1980s and ‘90s, dealing with bullies was fairly commonplace. I had at least one bully – sometimes two in the same year – from grades three all the way to the aforementioned seven. Yes I’m sure I had my childhood feelings hurt at times, but the point was I stood up against them, and I developed a thick skin. (That’s not a fat joke, but I digress.)
As someone who has dealt with and seen bullies the vast majority of his life, I can tell you from my own experiences that what Jim Shinn said in disagreeing with Bret Kofford in no way constitutes any type of personal attack or bullying. He just disagrees with some of Bret’s points, or at least, disagrees with his own interpretation of what he personally thought Bret was saying.
The two just disagree, and that is all fine and well.
As a society that is politically ultra-polarized these days, why is it so difficult just to disagree and leave it at that? Why the extra commentary on something that doesn’t even really concern us? The only reason I’m commenting is because I got a call about it accusing me of trying to ‘start something.’ I find the accusation that a mostly-pacifist like me would want to start any some-sort of garbage laughably erroneous.
Mr. Kofford is an intelligent man, and certainly a big boy, who can defend himself in his own column if he feels the need. Likewise, when I was called out by Mr. Doesn’t-Like-MCC articles, I wrote about it here the next day. I even agreed with him on some of his points, and deferred to his expertise on child welfare, only pointing out what I thought was an important piece on child discipline I felt he left out.
The point is: I’m not trying to throw anyone under the bus, because again, this is just the OPINION section. People can agree to disagree, both here and off-the-page. In fact, if more people agreed to disagree and just left it at that, things would be much more civil that they are these days. But to attack Shinn’s Christianity just because you may subscribe to a ‘70’s “Kumbaya” version where everyone gets along with sunshine and rainbows is a bit offsides. Maybe that is your view of the Christian religion, maybe it’s not, but my point is: These men are just as free to civilly disagree about books or the meaning of "idiocracy" just as you and I, good sir, are free to disagree about our views on Christianity. (God is love but Jesus was definitely no pansy.)
The fact that you ended with the voicemail with “I’m no longer going to read the paper” just proves my point: We all need to get over digesting Opinions as Gospel and then making decisions with our feelings rather than rational thought. One instance of disagreeing with someone on multiple points does not make someone “mean” or make it “a personal attack.” I’m sorry I’m not sorry, but it doesn’t. You can call it what you want, but I think most people can tell objective reality — not all, but most — apart from hurt feelings or a sunshine-only take on Christianity. We’re not in grade school anymore people.
People are not always going to agree with my takes, or Jim’s or Bret’s, Richard Ryan’s, Arturo Bojórquez, or Elwood Watson, Christine Flowers, Michael Reagan, John Micek, any of the Local’s Corner authors that come in and out, or any of the other syndicated writers we print — but that’s part of the beauty of the “freedom” of the press! We can actually have conflicting thoughts and talk them out like adults.
Agree to disagree and leave it at that: Sometimes it’s good for you (and me too)!
