ROMAN'S WRITINGS: Being an Editor/Reporter is like being a Pokémon

No, you read that headline correctly, I said it. I’m a “pocket monster.”
‘What is this guy on?’ you may ask (the answer is usually deadline, lack of sleep and Tylenol PM). ‘Does he self-identify as a Pokémon now?’ (No, but I must admit that would be kind of cool depending on what I could actually do, and even though I do like turtles I don’t think spitting water out of my mouth and yelling “Squirtle!” is not going to cut it.)
What I mean by that is I am both flattered and slightly taken aback by the organizations, schools, high-seat holding acquaintances which have extended invitations to me and/or my reporters to be part of their group meetings as guest speakers, schools for Career Days, or organization’s dinners, (*cough*usuallyfornewscoverage*cough*) or those that try to bend their own rules to allow me to be part of their organizations.
It’s quite like being a Pokémon, I think, in that being the Editor of the local newspaper makes me a wanted collector’s item for certain groups, even if only for a cameo. And some of my reporters are treated as such as well (I’m looking at you, Landeros and Ronco).
I don’t say that as if it’s a bad thing; I mean if these orgs think by some happenstance that having the Editor (or a reporter) from their local newspaper is going to bring them more coverage, I think they need to take another look at my first article as IVP Editor to remind them that I don’t play those games.
But at the same time (remember, I’m always of two minds), if they’re just a friendly group who are looking for more membership and think this (*cough*) 20 Under 40 Flores guy might be half as chummy as he appears to be in his writings or when he’s spoken in public, then by all means, bring the invites on.
The problem? There are only so many hours in the day, my smaller-than-it-should-be-staff is already swamped, and in these change-of-the-weather times it seems like it’s only inevitable before I pick up a cough, sniffle or the dreaded ‘C-19 word’ (God forbid). (I’m merely one holiday party in and my cough tells me I’m already one and done.)
My point is, while I very much do appreciate the invites, there are very few that I can actually say ‘yes’ to and actually be able to show up because of the nature of this 6-days-a-week job. It’s OK if some of you think of me as a collector’s item sometimes (I don’t mind because I’m sure I’ve been thought of as worse). I just wish I could Multiple Man myself so that one of me could get all the work done, one of me could be the social butterfly, one of me can live in the gym, and at least one of me could get some actual sleep/rest.
On that note, remember when I said “Help us help you!”? I think some of you organizations forgot to read the fine print between the “The reality of being perennially short-staffed means … we can’t be everywhere at once” text.
In my October 24 column, I made a call out saying that we will accept submissions for local coverage of events we believe are newsworthy if you, our readers, send in a synopsis in a few paragraphs about what your event is/was, multiple pictures of the event, and pertinent photo caption information including the who, when, what, where, and why of the event (and what is going on the photo, the location, date of the event, etcetera).
Somewhere between Halloween and Christmas holiday shopping people somehow forgot that we need at least a few days — preferably a couple weeks’ notice – to be able to schedule news coverage. Again, we are short-staffed, especially on weekends, and that’s just the cards I’ve been dealt. There were literally 5- to- 6 events this weekend, mostly on Saturday but also a few on Sunday. We have maybe one reporter on the weekends, and myself, and the editor can’t leave his desk often because, try as I might, I can’t be in two places at once to both report and edit without the clock marching on. (I guess that’s it; if I was a Pokémon I’d want to be one that can stop time.)
So if you can be so kind — various organizations who want coverage but tend to let us know one or two days beforehand — to please read this again, and then if you could get back to me with your event flyers and email write ups with at least one week’s notice, it would be very much appreciated by this worn and wearied pocket monster.
Lastly, I want to thank those of you who have been giving us feedback about the positive changes you’ve noticed in our little hometown IVP newspaper since I took the helm back in October. I’ve heard from some of you that we seem more “fair” and the variety of news coverage we’re covering now is “refreshing” compared to years past. I’ve even heard some of you mention you’ve re-subscribed after not having done so for a while.
I cannot express to you how grateful we are for that, as your subscriptions help fund our staffs, which means we can hire more reporters, which means you’re ultimately helping yourself get to see more of the variety and future deep-digging news stories that you say you want ultimately come to fruition.
If I had as many reporters as I have desks and computers in here I’d be a happy camper, but I don’t, so you need to help me convince corporate that they’re needed by your emails, letters, renewed subscriptions and regular advertisements. So keep those subscriptions, ads, and kudos coming; they are very much appreciated and those are the things that are going to continue to help turn this ship around. Bests & Blessings.
