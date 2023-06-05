ROMAN'S WRITINGS: Hoping lightning will strike twice in the Desert

Being at the helm of our most largely circulated newspaper in Imperial County is a funny thing in that people assume I have a large sphere of influence. I honestly don’t think I do because, truth be told, even though I usually see 20 moves ahead because I look at all angles, getting someone to actually heed my advice before they get into a conundrum is the hardest thing, mostly because words of wisdom are sometimes lost on people. Either way, I wouldn’t call myself much of an influencer, despite a co-worker swearing I’m a sort of “local celebrity” (which makes me laugh).
I’ve made it no secret I am very, very far from being a politico, to the point of openly stating how much I despise the current climate of political polarism (regardless of whether you lean left or right), but there is one thing I can openly say I’ve happy to have had at least some small instance of influence in: Music and Promoting the Arts.
I won’t get into specifics as really all I served as was a “connector” to get the players together for them to make things happen, but as those of you who attended or heard the rave reviews of the “Leyendas” concert for Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández back in March know, the concert was an almost-sold out hit with locals. I don’t want to take credit for that, as mentioned in a previous column by my OpEd writing colleague Norma Aguilar, lots of Valleyites came together to help those mariachi workshops Sol held for local students the day before and the subsequent concert happen. And yes, we hope that was the start of many, as Sol wants to come back to El Centro in October to do it again.
But, as they say, “everything happens for a reason,” and I would include my Stream of Consciousness ramblings in these columns in that category.
From my column last Monday, the off-hand brainstorm I had regarding the what-I-hope-comes-to-fruition – “Desert Soul Fest” or the “Desert Soulscapes Music Festival” – might actually start taking shape.
As it turns out, of the bands and artists I mentioned that I think would make for a good lineup – El Centro’s own Jaylene “JAYROXXX” Terrazas, Joey Quiñones and the Sinseers, The Altons, Chicano Batman, Los Stellarians, Durand Jones & The Indications (with El Centro’s Kiinch Degrate on trumpet) – Hidalgo’s president is already a fan of one of these. The Hidalgo Society board will be discussing the possibility of this concert or music fest coming to fruition in a board meeting in the near future.
So if it’s already in the early conceptual stages, why write about it? Because something I think most of us in the Valley have yet to learn is: If people here don't work together and play nice in our sandbox nothing ever happens.
In other words, if this thing is going to get off the ground it needs much more support than just Hidalgo, or even just Brawley; it needs the full Valley’s support. I’m calling you out: Cities of Brawley, El Centro, Imperial, Holtville, Calexico, Calipatria, County of Imperial, Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, Calexico Chamber, Mid-Winter Fair Board, IID, et al.
As great as all of your individual efforts are in the different things you do for your cities (Cattle Call, Carrot Festivals, MW Fair entertainment and the like), if you’d like to make waves bigger than those we already make, on California and our neighboring regions, then ask yourself this: Do we really have an event that draws people to the Imperial Valley as does the likes of, say, “Coachella?”
The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is so synonymous with the name of the city that music lovers from all over the country and other parts of the world hear “Coachella” and automatically conjure up ideas of not just desert heat and intravenous hydration but big-name musical artists, EDM, and loads of press to go along with their two weekend-long music fest that is no longer so much rivaled by other fests like South-By-Southwest (SXSW) or years-gone-bye’s Lollapalooza, and for my fellow old-heads, Woodstock.
Our neighbors have their things going: Coachella has their music fest, San Diego has its Comic-Con, even Yuma has that annual huge car show/concert … so where’s our big event? Cattle Call, I’ve loved you since I was a child and we (Valleyites) never want you to go away, but I believe we can do bigger. "Coachella" doesn’t have to be the only desert with a hit music festival.
This “Desert Soulscapes” idea may have just been a spur of the moment thing that my fatigued brain and music-loving heart cooked up in an OpEd, but it doesn’t have to just say an idea. I believe it is FAR PAST time that we cities, chambers, societies, car clubs, entertainers and more in the Valley come together to make something big happen here.
Even if “Souldies” (“soul-dees”) music is not your thing, the point is we need to bring down these invisible walls between our cities, chambers, etcetera and start working together to draw crowds to fill our hotels, restaurants and more. The Sol de México experiment not only got people talking about mariachi outside of certain ‘designated’ times of the year, but its spawning a resurgence, as cities and chambers are now talking about what they can do to have their own mariachi events, with a few entities starting to team up, so let’s keep that creative wave and camaraderie rolling — but I challenge you all to stop thinking so "me and my city" and start thinking more as a unified Imperial Valley.
Let’s work together to put the Imperial Valley on the map for entertainment/music. Maybe it will lead to funds to create bigger artist venues here. Everyone likes music, right? Everyone likes revenue? We can have nice things here too, so let’s make it happen.
Here’s to hoping lightning can strike twice in our desert. And promoters/managers: Go easy on the price, will ya?
