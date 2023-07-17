ROMAN'S WRITINGS: Hospitals: Something's gotta change

So, far be it for me to weigh-in on something I really don’t know much about regarding the specifics of financials, who owes what to whom, what seismic retrofitting costs or doesn’t cost, and what one unified health care district would mean or if they should remain separate, so rather than stand on a soapbox and pretend I know what’s best for the Valley like others might be doing as they purport what they think will work best (and, I think, is more akin to what works out best for them personally), I’m just going to share some experiences with you, readers, regarding our local health care system as it is currently.
In Experiences 1 & 2 – my own personal ones – thankfully I have been fortunate enough not to have needed to utilize many Emergency Room visits in my almost 30 years of life. The two I remember were fine, but could have been better.
Experience 1: Coming out of church on a Mother’s Day when I was around 10 years old, my family and I were getting ready to go to a restaurant, and, of course, I could not wait. As an attempt to get in my dad’s (now stolen) ’94 Bronco (which was never recovered by PD from the church parking lot it was stolen from in Calexico…), I made a bad mistake. In trying to hop into the back seat of the Bronco I didn’t realize the grass I had just stepped on at the curb of the OLG church wet the bottom of my shoe.
Slip. Cut on the metal seat railing as I tried to get into the backseat. Deep gash above my right knee. Warm blood. My juvenile screams. ER visit.
My first – and what I hope will be the last – time I ever needed stiches, I felt all four of them going in as whoever was giving me the numbing meds didn’t quite give me enough. I have a scar, which has traveled down my leg as my height has slightly climbed, that the Nike company would have been envious of as the Nike-esque 4-inch gash was at the end of what can only be described as a “skin swoosh.” It’s pretty much gone now. No harm no foul.
Experience 2: Mariachi Cascabel, the Calexico-based predecessor to the original generation of Mariachi Mixteco. A hot summer’s afternoon/evening gig had us in a home enclosed in a room full of smokers … with no windows open. Cue another ER visit and the third-worst asthma attack of my life, the summer just before entering high school. Bye bye football dreams and Hell Week, hello hell of hospital limbo. In this instance though, the crew at ECRMC were kind and helpful; the only problem is the nurse or assistant trying to put in my IV could not find my veins. What felt like 50 pokes later the IV was in, and I now empathize with pincushions.
If you’re keeping track, the score is 0 exceptional hospital visits - 2 OK visits - 0 hard feelings. These were back in the days when you didn’t wait hours upon hours to be served when you went to the ER.
I’ll skip over a couple of other instances where my family had OK-to-bad service for length to get to the meat. My most recent gripe is X-rays.
Yes, X-rays; you know the things that are routine for most hospitals. Well apparently they are lacking here in both customer service and actual execution of service for these, as one recent visit to ECRMC had an X-ray technician manipulating my brother’s already injured knee so bad that he was swollen and hobbled most of last week, while a latter visit to Pioneers had the nurses speaking in English (they assumed my mother only spoke Spanish) and commenting something snooty directly in front of her regarding her somewhat tattered slippers. (I have since bought her new ones, but she’s so not materialistic that she will wear out what she has until it’s almost ragged.)
Though I am generally a “let bygones be bygones” type of person, and yes I can forgive both of those even though neither of them were warranted; this last one takes all my Christian-muster to be able to forgive.
Both, yes both, El Centro and Brawley hospitals could not find my father’s Stage 4 cancer when we took him to both hospitals on separate emergency visits. Both.
He had chest pains so severe he couldn’t sleep lying down, and it wasn’t until his primary care physician (a friend) referred him to go to San Diego since both hospitals here couldn’t find out what was wrong with him.
Once we went to Scripps Green finally the culprit was found and explained after about a week of his agony and being tossed between hospitals and doctors here. Scripps finally told us he had renal cancer, the cancer had reached stage 4/metastasis, and the reason his sternum fractured when he turned his body maneuvering to climb into his truck was because his bones were very brittle from the cancer. (The doc’s bedside manner was lacking but at least he knew his stuff.)
Obviously that was a shock, and knowing my dad he probably knew for a while and didn’t tell us so we wouldn’t worry, but that doesn’t excuse both of our local hospitals for not finding STAGE 4 Cancer in metastasis via X-rays, even if they weren’t looking anywhere near the kidneys. At least to me it doesn’t.
So, hospitals: I have to tell you enough is enough. You wonder why – and expect to do what will probably be costly studies – as to why people in the Imperial Valley go ‘over the hill’ to get health care elsewhere…well save your time and money and just re-read the previous seven paragraphs.
Again, I don’t know if the solution to our health care crisis is one health care district – because as I’ve seen and just illustrated, if you can’t do it separately I have little faith in things getting better as one district – or bolstering those we already have, but SOMETHING has GOT to change for the better, not just change just for the sake of change. Until then, I’d imagine you’ll continue to see this trend of people looking for health care outside of the Imperial Valley.
You’ve already lost me and my family’s trust and business. I hope you can — all, or collectively, whatever it ends up being — improve, so you don’t lose more. Get it right. Lives are literally at stake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.