ROMAN'S WRITINGS: Quality reporters wanted

So you want to help your local newspaper? Well come one, come all (qualified) applicants.
The Imperial Valley Press is looking for qualified candidates to fill our currently vacant positions for General Assignment Reporters and lead Sports Reporter.
We’re looking for quality, dependable writers with a hard work ethic, and a consistent type of personality and the finesse to handle you characters out there in the Imperial Valley in terms of interviews translating into quality written stories for our daily newspaper.
I’m looking for the following qualifications in my future reporters for our IVP Editorial Department: A bachelor’s degree in either Journalism, Communications or English; some reporting experience preferred. I will also consider those who have an associate degree in either Journalism, Communications or English, plus three years (or more) of reporting experience. The ideal candidate will be proficient in both English and Spanish, but we can work with English-only speakers/writers. Experience and knowledge writing in Associated Press style writing highly preferred. Some digital photography experience required as our reporters shoot their own photos. Driving to cover (most) stories is mandatory, so a valid driver’s license and vehicle insurance is required, yet Staff Writers do have access to our company cars. (No you cannot have access to a company car if you don’t have a valid driver’s license or insurance.)
What I’m not looking for is people who only have experience writing in one style and are not adaptable. This means bloggers who only blog and write in first-person and can’t break out of it, or an avid reader stuck solely on doing book reviews, or avid movie goer that wants to only review movies. Someone stuck in academic-style writings (MLA, Chicago or any other style of writing) will quickly find out AP style is not the same as academic style writing.
Very generally, being a reporter means being able to gather information via in person or by telephone interviews, documents/record requests, online and other avenues, be able to process all of that information, and be able to deliver it in a written manner that is easy for readers to understand and digest.
Not everyone can do this, I have learned, but those who can usually excel in these reporter positions quickly.
It’s a great job to pick up or hone a lot of skills including better communication skills, stronger writing, critical thinking and more. I’m not going to lie to you, the pay is not amazing and the grind of a daily newspaper is very difficult; but once you come out of the other side, you emerge with more lessons learned and a better style of writing and (hopefully) people’s skills that you first had going into it. It was a great first-job for me out of college, and it’s been a nice career so far.
For me, being a reporter for this newspaper was my first job out of university. I remember how the then Editors, at first, weren’t going to give me a shot even though I was local and just happened to walk into IVP at exactly the right time. At that time I had only written for my college newspaper and been part of Marywood U’s TVM News (closed circuit weekly news broadcast), so they thought I might not be able to hack it in a professional newspaper because of my lack of experience (take note fresh college grads, the old ‘you need experience to work here’ trope).
After a great first interview with then-Editor Brad Jennings, I circumvented their worries of my lack of experience with a carefully crafted email listing the Top 10 reasons they should hire me, counting down from 10 to one. (Who says you can’t learn anything from Late Night TV shows? Thanks, David Letterman.)
This showed my tenacity and confidence, so they had me apply. I had to take and pass a general knowledge quiz as well as turn a few notes into a news story within a certain amount of time. Thankfully I had done a little homework ahead of time going into it when they told me there would be a test, and I also had that some kind of newswriting aptitude assignments in my journalism classes at Marywood.
Somewhere between my testing/writing aptitudes, my dad’s tutoring in job readiness and mock interview, and utilizing an IVROP program so they could get a certain percentage reimbursement for the first few (however many) months as my “trial run,” I got the job and the rest is history.
Now times these days are now the same as times in those days, but I share that just to share with you that even if you think it’s a long shot, go for it. I was given a shot once (and then again as an Editor), and I excelled at writing as a reporter in that my first story hit publication in about two weeks, and my first front page Sunday package was in print within a month. My editors were impressed.
If you or someone you know has what it takes, have them send their resume, cover letter and writing samples to our General Manager Alexis Singh at asingh@ivpressonline.com, and CC me at editor@ivpressonline.com.
So, applicants: Game on. Impress us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.